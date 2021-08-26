US: Long Island dentist traded painkillers for sexual favors

News

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The night before he was indicted this week, a Long Island dentist suspected of exchanging painkillers for sexual favors was sending text messages suggesting he’d give a woman a Percocet prescription if she wanted to “hang out” and “party a bit,” federal prosecutors said Thursday. Seventy-year-old Barry Arnold of Williston Park, New York, is charged with 28 counts of distribution of controlled substances, accused of abusing his prescription privileges in a four-year scheme to supply woman with oxycodone, Percocet and Xanax in exchange for sex acts. A message seeking comment was left with Arnold’s lawyer.