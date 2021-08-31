Heading to Oregon for college football? You’ll need a mask

News

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Fans returning to stadiums for the start of the Pac-12 football season will find a patchwork of regulations spurred by the ongoing pandemic. The state of Oregon requires masks, even at outdoor events, so fans of the Ducks and the Beavers will have to mask up for home games. Similar mask requirements are in place at UCLA and USC. But in Utah, the state says schools can’t mandate masks, so fans are only encouraged to wear them.