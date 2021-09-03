282 pediatric Covid patients hospitalized in Texas; 2 in El Paso region

News

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services Covid-19 Dashboard shows there are 282 pediatric Covid-19 patients in the state.

The dashboard was last updated Thursday afternoon. Of those 282, two of the patients are hospitalized the El Paso's Trauma Service Area, which also includes Hudspeth and Culberson Counties.

Overall, there are 13,790 patients currently hospitalized with Covid-19 in Texas, the most the state has had since early January.