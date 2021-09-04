Young throws 4 TDs, No. 1 Alabama routs No. 14 Miami 44-13

News

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama looks very much like a team capable of making another run at a national title. Bryce Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to throw four TD passes in his starting debut, leading a 44-13 rout of No. 14 Miami. Young finished off the Hurricanes with a 94-yard touchdown pass to transfer Jameson Williams early in the third quarter. The Tide defense also turned in a stellar performance. Alabama sacked D’Eriq King four times, forced three turnovers and came up with a goal-line stand that snuffed out Miami’s last gasp at making a game of it.