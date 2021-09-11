FCS Duquesne stops two-point try, defeats Ohio 28-26

News

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Darius Perrantes passed for one touchdown and ran for another, the Duquesne defense stopped a two-point conversion attempt with less than 10 seconds remaining and the FCS Dukes defeated Ohio 28-26. It was Duquesne’s first victory over an FBS opponent in program history. Bruzdewicz kicked four field goals and the Dukes also scored on a safety. Perrantes completed 23 of 34 passes for 194 yards. His passing touchdown was a 3-yard hookup with Joey Isabella, giving the Dukes a 25-13 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.