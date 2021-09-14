Garcia hits 30th HR, Texas beats Astros in Greinke’s return

AP Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star slugger Adolis García tied the Rangers’ single-season rookie record with his 30th home run and last-place Texas beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 8-1. The homer by García was one of three long balls allowed by Zack Greinke in his return after testing positive for COVID-19 last month. Rangers starter Jordan Lyles allowed only three singles and struck out seven over seven scoreless innings. Nathaniel Lowe and DJ Peters also homered off Greinke. A night after winning the series opener 15-1, the Astros didn’t score until Carlos Correa’s RBI single in the ninth off Josh Sborz.