After Ida: Mounting trash, rising anger in New Orleans

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Garbage and debris are piling up along many New Orleans streets almost three weeks after Hurricane Ida pounded southeast Louisiana. Anger is rising, too. Some residents told City Council members Friday that they haven’t had garbage picked up since a week before Ida hit. Council members, meanwhile, say Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration is delivering confusing messages about what will be picked up when. The city says much of the problem is due to labor shortages that pre-date the storm. And Cantrell’s administration said there have been few companies responding to bids for additional collection work.