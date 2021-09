News

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Peyton Logan ran for 179 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown and UT Martin beat Northwestern State 35-10. Keon Howard threw for 172 yards and a touchdown scored two rushing touchdowns and the Skyhawks collected 260 yards on the ground. Kaleb Fletcher threw for 249 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and ran for 71 yards for the Demons