FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

Coronavirus

By MATTHEW PERRONE, LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE

Associated Press

The U.S. has moved a step closer to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to seniors and others at high risk from the virus. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday signed off on such shots as a way to shore up protection in people with underlying health conditions and high-risk jobs. This is not a done deal yet: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to weigh in on who it believes should get boosters and when. A panel of advisers to the agency will make more specific recommendations about who should get the extra shots and when.