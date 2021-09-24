Longtime Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley is running for reelection

News

By Karl de Vries, CNN

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley announced on Friday that he will run for reelection next year.

“It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running. I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided,” Grassley, who is 88 and was first elected to the US Senate in 1980, wrote on Twitter. “I’m running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us?”

