Randall’s 3 TDs, big second half lead San Diego past Butler

News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mason Randall threw three touchdowns passes, San Diego scored 45 consecutive points after the first quarter, and the Toreros defeated Butler 52-21. Randall completed 24 of 29 passes for 257 yards and the Toreros added 152 rushing yards for 409 yards of offense. Butler led 14-7 after one quarter, then Randall’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Vance Jefferson tied the game at 14 by halftime. The Toreros exploded in the second half, scoring 17 points in the third quarter and 21 in the fourth as the defense scored two touchdowns and set up a third.