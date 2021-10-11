Navalny congratulates Nobel-winning Russian editor

News

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whom many regarded as a top candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, is congratulating countryman Dmitry Muratov for winning it. Muratov, editor of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was named prize co-laureate last week along with investigative journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines. Navalny says on Facebook that “Russia and the Philippines are such different countries, but the leaderships are similar, especially in their endless lies and hatred of those who expose the lies.” Navalny also said in the posting Monday: “With all my heart, I congratulate Dmitry Muratov and Novaya Gazeta on the Nobel Peace Prize.” After the prize announcement, Muratov said if he had been on the prize committee he would have voted for Navalny.