El Paso Inc. recognizes local businesses in Best of El Paso readers poll

EL PASO, Texas - Our news partners at El Paso Inc. announced the winners Monday of this year's Best of El Paso readers poll. El Paso Inc.'s Gina Martinez appeared on ABC-7 at Four to talk about this year's poll.

The Best of El Paso helps local residents and out-of-town visitors discover the best that our West Texas border town has to offer by providing free access to El Paso Inc.'s annual Reader's Poll year-round at no cost.

Featuring a highly-curated shortlist of recommendations across El Paso and the surrounding areas that have been vetted by fellow residents and business-owners, the new awards list is available via mobile app and print magazine.

The 2021 awards list includes 1,400+ winners across 275+ categories which are then divided across 8 sections featuring the top recommended places, people & things around town! Some 10,000 people voted on this year's winners.

Categories include Auto & Motors, Border Eats & Drinks, Education & Child Services, Entertainment, Health Care and Self Care, Home, Real Estate & Pets, Personal, Business, & Legal Services, and Shopping.

The mobile app is available on Google Play and the App Store, and the print version will be sent to subscribers this weekend.