Justice Department says it will ask Supreme Court to block Texas’ 6-week abortion ban

The Department of Justice will ask the Supreme Court to step in and block a controversial Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy while legal challenges play out, a department spokesperson said Friday.

The petition will once again place the justices in the center of a firestorm created by the law that bars abortions before most women even know they are pregnant.

DOJ did not say when it will formally petition the court.

