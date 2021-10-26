January 6 committee plans to subpoena John Eastman

By Zachary Cohen and Ryan Nobles, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol plans to subpoena John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who had worked with then-President Donald Trump’s legal team and drafted various ways to overturn Joe Biden’s election, a committee aide told CNN on Tuesday.

The aide noted that a subpoena would be avoidable if Eastman voluntarily chose to cooperate with the committee’s inquiry.

The Washington Post first reported news of the expected subpoena.

Earlier Tuesday, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the panel, told CNN that the committee needs “to determine to what extent there was an organized effort against Vice President (Mike) Pence and we believe that, you know, some of the actors’ names have become known, including John Eastman, who laid it out in a memo.”

