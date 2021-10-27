Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:54 AM

India slams China’s new boundary law amid border tensions

By ASHOK SHARMA
Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is criticizing China for passing a new land boundary law which it says could impact the two countries’ long-running border dispute. An Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson says India expects that China will avoid taking actions under the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in India-China border areas. Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key areas along their border ended in a stalemate earlier this month, failing to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, Chinese lawmakers approved the law at a meeting on Sunday of the standing committee of the National People’s Congress. It stipulates that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China are sacred and inviolable.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content