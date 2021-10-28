

Canva

Best colleges in Texas

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Texas using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. University of Texas – Dallas (Richardson)

– Acceptance rate: 79% (1240-1460 SAT)

– Net Price: $10,455

#9. Texas Tech University (Lubbock)

– Acceptance rate: 69% (1070-1260 SAT)

– Net Price: $16,463

#8. LeTourneau University (Longview)

– Acceptance rate: 45% (1090-1310 SAT)

– Net Price: $24,609

#7. Baylor University (Waco)

– Acceptance rate: 45% (1200-1380 SAT)

– Net Price: $38,372

#6. Texas Christian University (Fort Worth)

– Acceptance rate: 47% (1150-1350 SAT)

– Net Price: $37,509

#5. Trinity University (San Antonio)

– Acceptance rate: 29% (1290-1450 SAT)

– Net Price: $30,505

#4. Southern Methodist University (Dallas)

– Acceptance rate: 47% (1300-1480 SAT)

– Net Price: $40,404

#3. Texas A&M University (College Station)

– Acceptance rate: 58% (1160-1390 SAT)

– Net Price: $19,237

#2. University of Texas – Austin (Austin)

– Acceptance rate: 32% (1230-1480 SAT)

– Net Price: $15,502

#1. Rice University (Houston)

– Acceptance rate: 9% (1470-1570 SAT)

– Net Price: $20,335

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Texas