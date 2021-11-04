Cyprus expands COVID booster shots to all aged 50 and over

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination booster shot drive to everyone 50 and over as well as to those who have been diagnosed as obese irrespective of age. A precondition for receiving a booster shot is for six months to have elapsed since a person was fully vaccinated. Cyprus began administering booster shots last month to people aged 60 and over. According to the latest available data, nearly 80% of adults, 40% of 16-17 year-olds and 25% of kids between 12-15 have been fully vaccinated.