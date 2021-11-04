Portugal’s president calls a snap election on Jan. 30

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is to hold a snap election for a new parliament and government on Jan. 30. Portugal’s president on Thursday announced he is dissolving parliament, following the minority Socialist government’s defeat in a key vote on the country’s spending plans. The announcement was widely expected. The head of state had previously said Portugal would go to the ballot box two years ahead of schedule if the government’s 2022 state budget proposal was rejected by parliament, which happened last week. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa made the announcement in a televised address to the nation.