Albany district attorney calls filing of criminal complaint against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo ‘potentially defective’

By Sonia Moghe, CNN

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s arraignment on a count of forcible touching has been postponed following a request from the Albany district attorney.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares said court filings in the misdemeanor forcible touching case against Cuomo are “potentially defective” and asked to delay Cuomo’s arraignment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

