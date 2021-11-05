Official Myanmar records mistaken about detained US reporter

BANGKOK (AP) — Testimony by prosecution witnesses in the case of Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist who has been detained in Myanmar for more than five months, has established that official records did not accurately represent where he was employed. His lawyer says witnesses testified that the Information Ministry declared Fenster was still working for an online news service he left last year. A judge has said the case involved actions committed this year by that service. Fenster was detained at an airport in May as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online news magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.