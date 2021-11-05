Spain expands IVF to lesbians, single women, trans people

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s health minister has signed an order granting single women, lesbians, bisexuals and trans people access to medically assisted reproduction in the public health system. That step allows them to get treatment free of charge. The measure had long been demanded by LGBT rights groups. Fertility treatment is free in Spain, but six years ago the conservative Popular Party-led government in power at the time limited it to heterosexual women who have a partner. That forced others to pay for private treatment. Health Minister Carolina Dias signed the order at a ceremony Friday, saying it aimed to put an end to discrimination in public health.