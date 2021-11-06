Cal quarterback Garbers in COVID-19 protocol, out Saturday

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — California quarterback Chase Garbers will not play against Arizona while in Covid-19 protocols, one of “multiple” players who will miss the game, Cal said in a release. Garbers leads the Pac-12 in total offense with 293 yards per game and has rushed for a Cal quarterback record 1,083 yards this season. Senior Ryan Glover will make his first career start for the Golden Bears. Arizona has lost 20 games in a row, the longest losing streak in the nation.