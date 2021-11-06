Coastal Carolina QB McCall won’t play vs. Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall won’t play Saturday night against Georgia Southern. The school said McCall had an upper body injury and would be out indefinitely. Senior Bryce Carpenter is expected to play in McCall’s place. The 21st-ranked Chanticleers are trying to stay in the mix for the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division. McCall came into the week as the FBS leader in passing efficiency and was third in the nation in completion percentage. He’s thrown for 2,063 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.