Frustrated Vikings lament inability to win the close ones

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings keep losing close games. Their latest collapse came Sunday, when they fell to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime after blowing a 14-point lead in the second half. Not long after Ravens star kicker Justin Tucker drilled a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime, the Vikings and coach Mike Zimmer faced a barrage of questions that surely sounded all too familiar. Most notably: What can a team do to get back on track after losing five games — two in overtime — by a total of 18 points? Running back Dalvin Cook says the team just has to “keep on fighting” to turn things around.