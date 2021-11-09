‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin sues Netflix over sequel

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The founder of a Florida big cat sanctuary featured in the popular “Tiger King” series is suing Netflix and a production company to prevent the use of interviews and footage involving her in an upcoming sequel. Netflix counters that Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin and her husband agreed the material could be used in the future and that she is trying to block the company’s right to free speech. The lawsuit in Tampa federal court is the latest twist in the saga involving Baskin and Joe Exotic. The two were at the center of the Tiger King series that debuted in March 2020. The sequel is set to air next week.