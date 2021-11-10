How to watch the 2021 CMA Awards

By Marianne Garvey

The Country Music Association Awards will be presented on Wednesday night .

The CMA Awards honor the best country music, performances and music videos of the year, selected by more than 7,300 members of the Country Music Association.

The event is taking place in Nashville with pandemic protocols in place. Those in attendance will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show. Audience members will also be required to where masks.

Here’s how to watch:

Where to watch

The awards show will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The show can also be streamed live on the network’s app and on streaming services like Hulu + Live TV.

The pre-show

ABC will air pre-show coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on the network.

The host

Country star Luke Bryan is hosting the show.

Nominees

Nominees include Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Old Dominion. Some nominees will also perform, including Stapleton, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne and Dan + Shay. The full list of nominees can be found here.

Performances

Other performances among the 20 scheduled include artists like Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett. Jason Aldean will join Underwood for “If I Didn’t Love You.”

