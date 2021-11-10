Iraqi PM tours Baghdad area days after assassination attempt

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister has toured a Baghdad neighborhood on foot days after he escaped an assassination attempt in the Iraqi capital. It was his first public appearance outside his residence since the attack. The prime minister’s office said some residents of the eastern neighborhood of Sadr City congratulated him Wednesday for surviving the drone attack in which he was lightly injured. The failed attempt against the prime minister at his residence has ratcheted up tensions following last month’s parliamentary elections, in which the Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers.