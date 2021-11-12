Austria announces regional lockdowns for the unvaccinated

VIENNA (AP) — Austria is implementing a lockdown for unvaccinated people in two hard-hit regions next week and looks poised to move forward with similar measures nationwide. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg made the announcement Friday. Starting Monday, unvaccinated people in the regions of Upper Austria and Salzburg will only be allowed to leave their homes for specific necessary reasons, such as buying groceries or going to the doctor. Schallenberg said he and regional leaders will meet again on Sunday and plan to approve implementing those measures across the country. Austria has faced a worrying trend in new infections in recent weeks. The country reported 11,798 new infections on Friday, up from 9,388 a week ago.