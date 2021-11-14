‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner is engaged to girlfriend Tay Dome

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Actor Taylor Lautner and his girlfriend, Tay Dome, are engaged.

The couple both shared images of a romantic marriage proposal on their Instagram pages on Saturday. They are surrounded by rose petals and candles. He is pictured wearing a suit while on one knee holding a ring box and looking up at Dome.

The 29-year-old “Twilight” actor posted “11.11.2021,” on Instagram. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

Dome, a registered nurse, echoed the announcement saying, “My absolute best friend. I cannot wait to spend forever with you.”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018, when Lautner shared images of the duo dressed up for Halloween on his Instagram page. His sister, Makena Lautner, shared in the couple’s excitement and commented on the announcements.

“My heart has never been more full,” she commented on Lautner’s post. “I’m finally getting a sister!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!.”

Lautner also shared a touching tribute to Dome for her birthday in March this year. “You are the most amazing soul I’ve ever had the honor of knowing. I strive to be more like you every day. This is going to be your best year yet and I can’t wait to experience it with you,” he wrote.

