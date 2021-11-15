Anti-corruption party wins Bulgarian election, seeks reforms

By VESELIN TOSHKOV

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — With nearly 76% of the ballots counted, a new centrist party appears to be the winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election. The country’s central electoral commission said Monday that results showed the anti-corruption We Continue the Change party, founded few weeks ago by two Harvard graduates, captured 25.3% of the vote. It edged out the center-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov by nearly 3%. Five other parties made it into the 240-seat chamber. If these results are confirmed, Kiril Petkov, the 41-year-old leader of We Continue the Change, will be asked to form a new government. He said his party is open to coalition talks with any parties that joined anti-corruption protests last year.