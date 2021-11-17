Amazon-sponsored artwork that ‘learns’ debuts at Smithsonian

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sculpture sponsored by Amazon Web Services that uses artificial intelligence to integrate viewers’ feelings into the artwork is being featured at the Smithsonian. The sculpture is called “me + you.” It listens to what you have to say about the future and renders your sentiment in a display of colored lights and patterns. Amazon contributed 1,200 hours of programming to help the artwork translate speech to text, and even to analyze the sentiment expressed in a speaker’s voice. Artist Suchi Reddy says she hopes the piece invites viewers to contemplate the future and how their feelings can influence what occurs. The artwork will eventually be relocated to Amazon’s new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.