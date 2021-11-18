Florist who refused to make an arrangement for a same-sex couple drops Supreme Court challenge

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

A Washington state florist who refused to make an arrangement for a couple out of religious objections to same-sex marriage is withdrawing a pending petition before the Supreme Court after announcing that she has settled her dispute, according to her lawyers.

The settlement means the justices won’t — for now — wade into another bitter religious liberty dispute pitting a business owner who refuses to serve a same-sex couple out of objections to same-sex marriage against state laws that bar discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.