Judge: Girl, 14, competent for adult trial in armed standoff

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old runaway accused of trying to shoot central Florida sheriff’s deputies during a standoff has been ruled competent to stand trial. The girl answered a judge’s questions about whether she understood the charges during a Wednesday hearing. She has been charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. On June 1 the girl and a 12-year-old boy ran away from a children’s home after she got into an argument with staff. Prosecutors said the pair broke into a house and armed themselves with guns they found. They shot at deputies responding to a deputies responded to a reported break-in.