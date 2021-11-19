1 pilot killed, two hurt in incident involving planes at Texas Air Force base

By Caroll Alvarado, CNN

One pilot is dead and two others are injured following an aircraft accident at Laughlin Air Force Base in southwestern Texas on Friday morning, according to a base social media post.

The accident occurred on the runaway around 10 a.m. and involved two T-38C Talon trainer aircraft, officials said in a Facebook post.

One of the surviving pilots was taken to Val Verde Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released. The second pilot is in critical condition and was evacuated by air to Brooke Army Medical Center, according to the post.

“Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with our pilots involved in this mishap and their families,” said 47th Flying Training Wing Commander, Col. Craig Prather.

Those involved have not been identified.

The base is located near Del Rio and its used as a training location for the US Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard and allied nation air forces.

