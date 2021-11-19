Injuries reported after Dutch police fire warning shots during Rotterdam protest over Covid-19 measures

By Nada Bashir and Barbara von Bulow, CNN

Injuries have been reported after police in the Dutch city of Rotterdam fired warning shots during a protest over Covid-19 measures on Friday, according to a police statement.

“A demonstration on the Coolsingel (street) resulted in riots. Fires have been set in various places, fireworks were set off and the police have fired several (warning) shots,” Rotterdam Police said in a tweet.

“There are injuries related to the fired shots,” the police force added, noting that police officers are at the scene “in large numbers and are trying to restore order.”

According to police, access to the Coolsingel — a popular street in central Rotterdam — and local metro stations has also been restricted, with water cannons deployed in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

