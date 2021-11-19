Senate confirms Biden’s nominee for US Attorney for Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden’s choice to be the top federal law enforcement officer in Arizona. Gary Restaino was confirmed as the United States Attorney for Arizona on Friday. Restaino has been a federal prosecutor in Arizona since 2003 and was previously the chief of the criminal division and the white collar crime section. Restaino has also worked as a trial attorney for the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section. He worked on some of Arizona’s highest profile cases of the past decade. They included the prosecutions of former Fiesta Bowl executives for campaign finance violations and of former Congressman Rick Renzi for extortion and bribery.