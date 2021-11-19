Simón’s save denies Levante win in 0-0 draw with Bilbao

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — A great save by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón helped Athletic Bilbao draw 0-0 at Levante and keep the hosts winless this season in the Spanish league. Simón dove and used his left arm to parry a powerful strike by Jorge de Frutos in the 77th minute to ruin Levante’s best scoring chance. Levante remained the only winless team in the league after 14 games played. Getafe can leave Levante at the bottom of the table if it beats Cádiz on Sunday. Bilbao went a fourth game in a row without a victory. The Basque Country side is comfortably in seventh place.