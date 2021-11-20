No fans at Leipzig-Manchester City due to lockdown measures

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Manchester City’s Champions League game at Leipzig looks set to be played without fans next month due to soaring coronavirus infection rates in that part of Germany. Saxony’s government plans on Monday to exclude spectators from all professional sporting events through Dec. 12 in a bid to help get infection rates down across the state. Leipzig hosts Bayer Leverkusen on Nov. 28, Manchester City on Dec. 7 and Borussia Mönchengladbach on Dec. 11.