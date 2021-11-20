Speeding Donald Tusk has license suspended for 3 months

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police have temporarily suspended the driving license of former top European Union official Donald Tusk and fined him for speeding. Tusk, 64, is now the head of Poland’s main opposition party. He said Saturday on Twitter the penalty was “adequate” and that he accepted it “without discussion.” Police in Mlawa, in central Poland, where Tusk was stopped, said a 64-year-old driver exceeded the speed limit in a built-up area by over 50 kilometers (31 miles) and had his licence suspended and was given a speeding ticket.