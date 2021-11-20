Willie Nelson and family cover Hank Williams and George Harrison on new album

By Megan Thomas

Willie Nelson’s latest album is right on tune for family gatherings next week.

Nelson, 88, is joined by his sister, Bobbie, sons, Lukas and Micah, and his daughters, Amy and Paula, on the new album titled “The Willie Nelson Family.”

They all appear on the album cover together.

In a post on his official Instagram on Friday, Nelson promoted the album and shared that it includes cover performances of songs from Hank Williams, Kris Kristofferson, George Harrison and C. Austin Miles, along with songs by Nelson.

The 12-track collection is Nelson’s third studio album since July 2020.

