Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out as Manchester United manager after string of poor results
By Rob Picheta, CNN
Manchester United have confirmed the departure of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, one day after the club suffered a humiliating 4-1 Premier League defeat at Watford.
Solskjaer has overseen a disappointing start to the season, with the club sitting in seventh place in the Premier League. They have lost four of their past five league matches, including a 5-0 home thumping at the hands of rivals Liverpool.
The former United striker took over as an interim boss in 2018 and was subsequently given a permanent contract, but his position has been under scrutiny for several weeks.
“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” the club said in a statement.
“While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.”
Assistant coach Michael Carrick will take charge of the team for their upcoming fixtures, while the club searches for a permanent replacement for Solskjaer.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
