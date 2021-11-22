JoJo Siwa ditches trademark ponytail and bow to debut glamorous red carpet look

Lianne Kolirin, CNN

With victory within her sights, “Dancing with the Stars” finalist JoJo Siwa has ditched her trademark hair bow to premiere a glamorous new look.

The singer and social media personality wowed the red carpet on Sunday night at the American Music Awards 2021 in Los Angeles, where she was presenting the prize for Favorite Pop Duo or Group — which went to BTS.

Known for her multi-colored outfits and high ponytail, the Nickelodeon star dazzled in a floor-length, low-cut black evening gown, her hair flowing down her back.

The dress, which was made up of a ruffled sheer skirt and an off-the-shoulder bodice, was her mother’s choice, according to Siwa.

In an interview on the red carpet tweeted by Access Hollywood, the 18-year-old said: “I sent my mom to the store. I said ‘mom, I need a mature outfit.'”

Her sparkling heels were courtesy of her professional dance partner on the show, Jenna Johnson.

Siwa said on the red carpet: “Jenna showed up today, she got me heels. She bought me my first ever pair of Louboutins.”

As well as the shoes, Johnson also gave her some advice on how to walk in them. Siwa said: “We did a rumba on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ a few weeks ago and Jenna told me ‘do rumba walks.'”

A smiling Siwa added: “I’ve been taking rumba walks every step that I take and it helps.”

Siwa and Johnson are the first women to dance together in the hit show’s 30 seasons. Siwa opened up about her sexuality in January, saying she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community and in a relationship.

Siwa’s influence stretches far and wide, with more than 60.5 million followers on social media and over 3.6 billion views on YouTube. According to “Dancing with the Stars”‘ official site, more than 80 million of her famous JoJo Siwa bows have been bought globally to date.

In the season finale later Monday, Siwa and Johnson face a dance-off with NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert, talk show co-host Amanda Kloots and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby — and their professional dance partners.

Siwa and Johnson will perform a tango and cha-cha fusion dance to “I Love It” by Icona Pop, and then a freestyle dance to “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga.

