Porto’s headquarters raided in probe over players’ transfers

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese authorities have raided Porto’s headquarters as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities related to players’ transfers. Porto says in a statement authorities were in its facilities throughout the day gathering material related to the probe. It says authorities are investigating “suspected” irregularities that could include tax fraud and money laundering stemming from financial movements related to transfers. The club did not provide any more information. It says it collaborated with authorities during the search and seize operation.