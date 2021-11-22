With rising cost of food, some Las Cruces restaurants increase prices

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The cost of raw materials might have increased, but the piping hot cheese enchiladas at Andele Restaurant are the same price as they were prior to the pandemic.

“There’s a different challenge every day because of the supply chain," said Andrea Schneider, who has owned the restaurant for 26 years. “We haven’t raised our prices in three years."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of full service meals rose 5.9% between October 2020 and October 2021. The price of fast food (limited service meals) rose 7.1% during the same time period.

From the salsa cups to raw meat, Schneider told ABC-7 that the cost of doing business has steadily increased during the pandemic. After losing about $1 million in sales between her main restaurant and Andele's Dog House, she said she may have to increase her menu prices in 2022.

“It’s been a real challenge," Schneider said.

Across town in Las Cruces, Burritos Victoria made the difficult decision to increase menu prices three weeks ago.

“We had to increase the full menu just to maintain the business," explained manager Hindra Ponce. “Everything is going up.”

She said her cups, meat and vegetables have grown more expensive. While no items on her menu increased by more than $1, she said she still worries customers won't buy as much food

“Nobody wants to spend more than $20," Ponce said.