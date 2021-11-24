Seahawks saying all the right things despite losing ways

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Only once in his career has Bobby Wagner lost seven games in a regular season. It came in 2017 when the Seattle Seahawks finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the only time in his career. It’s not even December and the Seahawks already have seven losses, creating a strange situation for a team that’s become so accustomed to success. It’s also why Wagner was among the veterans who spoke in a team meeting earlier this week with the message to the younger players of not giving up on the season despite Seattle’s 3-7 record.