Steelers hope offensive outburst is a sign of things to come

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is encouraged by his team’s offensive outburst in a loss to the Chargers. The Steelers scored 37 points, their highest point total in more than a year. Roethlisberger says the team is benefitting from the rapid maturation of the offensive line. Roethlisberger was able to run the no-huddle with confidence against Los Angeles, something he says he couldn’t do earlier in the year. Pittsburgh is hoping to keep the momentum going next week in Cincinnati. The Bengals held the Steelers to just 10 points in a win at Heinz Field in September.