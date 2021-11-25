Jessie J shares news of pregnancy loss

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jessie J is mourning a pregnancy loss.

The “Who You Are” singer shared her experience on Instagram Wednesday.

She began her post with a broken heart emoji, writing “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.'”

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…,” the caption continued. “After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”

Jessie J said she had no plans to cancel her Los Angeles concert and pointed out that she has “done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it.”

“I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it,” she wrote. “But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”

She went on to say she would have been a single parent “Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short.”

“To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again,” she added. “I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming, she wrote. “But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.”

