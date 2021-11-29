Remembering Jack White; longtime Cathedral swim coach dies at 56

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso swim community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport.

Longtime Cathedral swim coach Jack White died Monday at the age of 56.

Sources tell ABC-7 White suffered a stroke.

A graduate of Eastwood High School, White was the head coach of the Cathedral swim team for many years.

He led the Fighting Irish to a total of 31 state titles in swimming at the private school level.

In 2011, White was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame.

White stepped down from his head coaching position at Cathedral three years ago, but not before passing the baton to one of his former swimmers, Calvin Zielsdorf.

Zielsdorf, a graduate of Cathedral, took over the program and has found success as well also winning state titles with the Irish.

Zielsdorf says White will be missed, and that his impact on the El Paso swim community was unmatched by anyone.

White mentored several swimmers who would go on to swim in the Olympics and at the collegiate level.