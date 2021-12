BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jesus Carralero posted 14 points and six assists as Campbell easily beat Lancaster Bible College 83-39. Ricky Clemons had 14 points and six rebounds for Campbell (6-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Messiah Thompson added 12 points. Laurynas Vaistaras had 10 points. Jordan Shewbridge had 13 points for the Chargers. Grant Sareyka added 10 points.